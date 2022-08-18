CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut CEMEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.62.

NYSE:CX opened at $4.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,437,000 after buying an additional 19,187,390 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 19,699,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 366,328 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

