Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $172.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

