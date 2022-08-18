Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

