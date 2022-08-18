Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 3,778 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after purchasing an additional 581,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $142.29 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

