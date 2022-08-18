Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 138,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 133,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

