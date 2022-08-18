Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

RF stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

