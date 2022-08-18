Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $698,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $226,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $239.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.69 and a 200 day moving average of $238.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

