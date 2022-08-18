Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 560 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in McKesson by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 1.7 %

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,396 shares of company stock valued at $14,471,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $367.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.34. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

