Buckingham Strategic Partners Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 82,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

