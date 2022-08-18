Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 250.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.53.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,520 shares of company stock worth $3,177,212 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,129.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,893.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,127.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

