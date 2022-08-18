Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.24. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 457,283 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.50.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 11.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.
Insider Activity at Bed Bath & Beyond
In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.