Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.24. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 457,283 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 11.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Insider Activity at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

