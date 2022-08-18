Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

BW has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 58.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $236,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

