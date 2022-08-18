Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
BW has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.
Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 58.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $236,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
