AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $24.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates raised AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.07.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.89. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. AZEK’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 920.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $36,871,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 505.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 758,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 466.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.