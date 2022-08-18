Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

