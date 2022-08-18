AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
