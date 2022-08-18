AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstroNova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.