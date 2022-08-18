Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
APWC opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
