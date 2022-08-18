Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,485,164 shares of company stock valued at $31,885,090. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

