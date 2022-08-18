Ascent Group LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 1.2 %

SNPS opened at $381.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.