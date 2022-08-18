Ascent Group LLC Invests $437,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,040 shares of company stock worth $7,330,637. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $314.05 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

