Ascent Group LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Robert Half International by 9.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $81.11 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.