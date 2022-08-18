Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARKR opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 8,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,972.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854. 40.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

