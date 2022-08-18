American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.