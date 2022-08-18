American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

American Realty Investors stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $216,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.