Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Melius

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

