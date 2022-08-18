ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 1.8 %

AEY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

