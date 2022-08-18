AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 123,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.