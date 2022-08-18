A/Npc Holdings Llc Sells 867,040 Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Stock

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) major shareholder A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 867,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $1,265,878.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,288,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540,557.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A/Npc Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Astra Space stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $3,180,000.00.

Astra Space Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTR opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. Astra Space, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astra Space

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Astra Space by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Astra Space by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

