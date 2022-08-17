Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.16. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 6,483 shares trading hands.
Yatsen Stock Down 4.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $548.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -5.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.99 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen
About Yatsen
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatsen (YSG)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.