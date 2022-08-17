Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.16. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 6,483 shares trading hands.

Yatsen Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $548.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -5.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.99 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

About Yatsen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Yatsen by 16,031.4% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after buying an additional 40,200,949 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $4,876,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 21,336.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,811,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

