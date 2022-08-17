Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

