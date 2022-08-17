Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,365 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

