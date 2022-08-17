Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

