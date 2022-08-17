Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $362,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,914 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 161,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 271,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,037,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 191,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 998,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 44,755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

