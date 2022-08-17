Western Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSCO stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.