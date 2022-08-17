Western Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

