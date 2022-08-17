Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $70.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.