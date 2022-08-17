Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.09. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

