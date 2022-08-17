Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IYE opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

