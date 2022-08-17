Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,090 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $267.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.87.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

