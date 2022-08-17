Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT Raised to $24.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 145.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

