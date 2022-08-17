Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 41627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $128,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $225,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $712.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

