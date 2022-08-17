Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,427 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30.
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of TWLO opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
