Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.24 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of U stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $229,941.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 264,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,833.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,702 shares of company stock worth $2,213,579. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

