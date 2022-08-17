Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 3,646 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 435,033 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after acquiring an additional 386,395 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 377,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

BAH stock opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $98.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

