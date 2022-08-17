Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 3,203 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

