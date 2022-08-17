The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target to $6.00

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point began coverage on SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.92.

SmartRent stock opened at 3.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.40. SmartRent has a one year low of 3.22 and a one year high of 15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.06.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at 95,796,882.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total transaction of 1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at 95,796,882.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total value of 261,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately 8,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,540,727 shares of company stock worth $7,622,728. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SmartRent by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SmartRent during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

