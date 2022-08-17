The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $41.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 65.89.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 38.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is 39.06. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $4,902,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,837,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.