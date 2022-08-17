Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 969 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

