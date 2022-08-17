Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,965 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after buying an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 110,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of UNM opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

