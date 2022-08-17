Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 623.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

