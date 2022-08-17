Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $7,986,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.19. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $83,958.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $83,958.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total transaction of $1,479,547.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,372,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,603,420.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,479 shares of company stock valued at $25,385,011. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

